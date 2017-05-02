Murray State: we will not be receiving an invitation to join the MVC

It's official: Murray State University will not be joining the Missouri Valley Conference.

According to a release from the University, Director of Athletics Allen Ward received notification on Tuesday, May 9, that Murray State would not be receiving an invitation to join the conference.

In April, Wichita State announced it was leaving the MVC to join the American Athletics Conference.

Murray State will stay in the Ohio Valley Conference. The school is one of the founding members of the league.

In a statement, Ward said "We’re a proud program with a rich history that I’ll compare to anyone. Our passionate fans are fully engaged with our program and provide a solid foundation for our success. We’ve won four conference championships this year alone and there are many more championship banners in our exceptionally bright future."

