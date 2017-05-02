Murray State has still not heard on final MVC decision

Despite speculation that Murray State University is out of the running to become the 10th member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State has not been told of a decision.

Murray State Athletics Director Allen Ward says he has not been informed of any decision nor has a vote been taken at this time by the MVC.

College basketball analyst Mark Adams reported that Valparaiso would get the bid to the MVC.

