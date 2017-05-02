Murray State has still not heard on final MVC decision - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Despite speculation that Murray State University is out of the running to become the 10th member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State has not been told of a decision.

Murray State Athletics Director Allen Ward says he has not been informed of any decision nor has a vote been taken at this time by the MVC.

College basketball analyst Mark Adams reported that  Valparaiso would get the bid to the MVC.

