2 arrested on drug charges in Mississippi County

East Prairie men are facing felony charges following separate narcotics investigations conducted by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the first arrest stems from a chance encounter early Saturday, April 29 between deputies and Dewayne Davis, whom deputies knew to have an active warrant.

As Deputy Britton Ferrell placed Davis under arrest for failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked, he and Jail Administrator Sally Gammons found Davis to be in possession of several prescription pain pills for which he did not have a prescription.

At that time, Davis was placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

A short time later, Ferrell and Gammons observed Kevin Jones, whom they knew to have an active parole warrant, traveling through East Prairie, Missouri.

Deputy Ferrell conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, identified Jones and then placed him under arrest on that warrant.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine concealed within Jones’ seat. At that time, Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Kevin Wayne Jones, 36, of East Prairie, Mo, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to 7 years’ imprisonment, as well as felony non-support and resisting arrest.

The resisting arrest charge stems from an earlier incident in which Jones reportedly fled as deputies attempted to apprehend him on the parole warrant.

Bond for the drug possession case was set at $5,000, but due to the parole warrant, Jones is being held without bond.

Dewayne Kent Davis, Junior, 27, of East Prairie, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class D felony.

Bond for Davis was set at $5,000. As of press time, both men remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center.

