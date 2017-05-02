3 hurt in crash on I-55 exit ramp in Cape Girardeau

Three people were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital after a collision at the I-55 northbound exit ramp.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Shawnee Parkway.

A Cube Truck and a Toyota Pickup truck collided.

One person in the Cube truck and both people in the Toyota were taken to the hospital for treatment of what police call non-life threatening injuries.

