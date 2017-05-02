Handheld massagers recalled for electric shock, burn hazard

According to MoDOT, crews will close a portion of I-55 on Wednesday, May 3.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
An inmate who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center on April 30 is now back in custody.
Let's drop a couple of quarters down The Breakfast Show juke box of memories. This morning we zero in on the country music hits from this week five years ago.
He was the frontman for the Four Seasons who are known for the hits: Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry and Rag Doll.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
