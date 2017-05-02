Handheld massagers recalled for electric shock, burn hazard - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Handheld massagers recalled for electric shock, burn hazard

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
HHP-375H model Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat
HHP-250 model Handheld Hot and Cold Massager
PA-MH-THP model Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat
HoMedics is recalling three models of its handheld massagers after 15 reports of people being burned by them.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the cord on the massager may break and expose wires. If that happens, there is a risk of electric shock and burns.

The recall includes these models:

  • HHP-375H
    • Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat is white with a gray handle or black with a gray handle. The massager has three sets of interchangeable nodes.
  • HHP-250
    • Handheld Hot and Cold Massager is white with a gray stripe or gray with a blue stripe. The massager has three, five or eight interchangeable nodes.
  • PA-MH-THP
    • Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat is white on the bottom of the base with gray on top. The massager has two sets of interchangeable nodes.

All of the models involved in the recall have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord.

HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking, and some shooting flames coming from the massagers, according to the CPSC.

They were sold on the Home Shopping Network and at Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy's, Rite-Aid, Walmart, and other retailers around the country from August 2013 through February 2017.

If you have one of the recalled massagers, you should stop using it and contact HoMedics for instructions on removing the cord and to receive a refund. You can call them at 888-803-0509.

