Flooding disaster declared in Williamson County

Williamson County Board Chairman Ron Ellis has formally declared that a state of disaster exists in Williamson County, Illinois.

Officials said displaced residents, damage to homes and roadways prompted officials to formally declare a disaster.

The declaration was made today after a recommendation by the Director of Emergency Management Kelly D. Urhahn,

Local officials responded to a variety of issues caused by extreme weather and flooding over the weekend.

Director Urhahn said local jurisdictions and agencies have been working diligently since last Friday to ensure public safety along with protecting the property within the county.

Several homes in the Herrin, Marion, Johnston City and other areas throughout the county have been affected by the disaster.

Multiple roadways have sustained considerable damage and continue to remain closed due to high water or rising water. Damage assessment to the affected areas is expected to begin this week as the water recedes.

A local declaration of disaster does not guarantee State or Federal disaster assistance; however it does streamline the process for obtaining additional emergency resources for the county should they be needed.

Emergency Management officials will also be working with local elected officials and partner agencies in the coming days to identify any recovery assistance that may become available to residents who were affected.

People who live in the county are encouraged to report any damage to their homes to Williamson County Emergency Management by calling 618-998-2123 or 618-694-1741.

Those that live in flood prone areas are asked to have a plan of action in place and keep an eye on the situation. If the water begins to rise, those people are asked to take immediate action if needed.

