Don't play in the water: flood water poses health, safety risks

Even though it may be tempting, you should not play in flood water because it is dangerous and can present serious health risks.

For one, soaked creek and stream banks may be unstable and give way without warning.

Storm drains and culverts can create powerful currents that can sweep people into rushing water which poses a risk to both the person in the water and those trying to rescue them.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, flood water may also contain raw sewage and put people at risk for exposure to hazardous chemicals and infectious diseases.

The water may also contain debris like sticks, glass, or metal objects.

Direct contact with flood water may cause skin rashes, infect cuts or wounds, or cause stomach illnesses, according to the department.

If you are helping with flood cleanup, you should have had a booster dose of tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine within the last 10 years.

If you've been exposed to flood water, you should remove any wet clothing as quickly as possible. Be sure to wash your hands and any skin exposed to flood waters with soap and water.

