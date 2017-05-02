US 68 cleared after 2 vehicle crash blocked roadway

The area of US 68 between the 15 and 16 mile maker is clear after a 2 vehicle crash.

The crash was between Draffenville and Aurora, Kentucky at the Salem Chapel Road intersection.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimated that traffic would be blocked for two hours.

A detour was been established.

