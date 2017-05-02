Rend Lake College to offer two more concealed carry courses

There are only two Illinois Concealed Carry courses left this summer at Rend Lake College in Ina.

The two-day training courses will take place on Sat., May 20 and Sun., May 21 and on Fri., Aug. 4 and Sat., Aug. 5.

The May participants will prepare to apply for their permit from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Day one will consist of the forearms safety and marksmanship classroom part of the course.

The focus will be on safety, loading and unloading, cleaning, principles of marksmanship, and federal and state laws relating to firearms and force.

Ammunition and firearms are not to be brought to this class.

On day two attendees will cover recognizing risk factors and situational awareness, interacting with law enforcement, identifying threats, and learning about range rules and procedures.

The live fire practice and qualification will be at the RLC Shooting Range and students are asked to bring their firearm with 100 rounds of unopened ammunition that will be inspected by course instructors.

Students will need to complete 30 rounds at five, seven and ten yards with at least 70 percent accuracy to qualify.

A shot placed inside the seven ring of a B-27 target will be considered a qualifying shot.

The course in August will meet on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sat. from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All classes will meet on the Ina campus in the Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107A, along with instructors Ron Meek and Jeff Bullard.

Students who complete RLC’s Concealed Carry training course are eligible to apply for Illinois and Florida Concealed Weapons licenses.

A driver’s license and a valid FOID card must be brought to class.

Participants must be 21 years of age and are required to attend all 16 hours of training with no exemptions.

The cost for in-state residents is $150 and out-of-state residents is $250.

Call 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714 for further information.

Pre-registration can be done on the phone, in person, or by going to this email.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.