Warren County man arrested by KSP for child exploitation

The Kentucky State Police arrested a Warren County man for child sexual exploitation on Monday, May 1.

At 4:47 p.m., the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, assisted by KSP Post 3-Bowling Green, arrested Christopher P. Stinnett, 39, for prohibited use of electronic communication system.

Stinnett was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after observing the suspect respond to an online advertisement on a popular website.

On Monday, Stinnett traveled to a hotel in Bowling Green with plans to engage in illicit sexual contact with the minor.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant of Stinnett’s vehicle, where electronic equipment was seized and is awaiting a forensic examination.

Stinnett is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system. The charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Stinnett was lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.

