2 people rescued from home near the Mississippi River in Scott Co., MO

Emergency crews are working to get 2 people out of this home in north Scott County, MO. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Emergency crews got two people out of a home in northern Scott County that was surrounded by water.

The rescue took place at a home on County Road 308 along the Mississippi River.

According to a crew with North Scott County Ambulance district, one of the people in the home had a leg injury.

A crew from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department brought a boat to get both people and a dog to dry land.

A woman who was in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out.

