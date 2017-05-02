State of Disaster declared in Franklin County, IL

Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker declared a State of Disaster on Tuesday, May 2.

According to Crocker, after evaluating the flood damage in the different areas of the counties, the financial damage exceeds Franklin County resources.

Franklin County will need assistance in relief due to the rain over the weekend.

"It doesn't balance on the precipice of we need the state and federal resources immediately to handle the emergency, so it balances on the fact that we have enough damage that occurred locally for a declared disaster," said Franklin County EMA Director Ryan Buckingham.

Chairman Crocker said the biggest concern right now is the West Frankfort sewer plant. The new plant that would mitigate the flooding problems is currently under construction.

He said the county had to use the old sewer plant for these last storms.

