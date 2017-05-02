Proclamation of Disaster signed in Jackson Co., IL

Jackson County Chairman John S. Rendleman has signed a Proclamation of Disaster in Jackson County, Illinois on Tuesday, May 2.

Heavy rainfall this past weekend has resulted in widespread flooding and damage to roadways. Near record forecasts for both the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers will likely worsen in some areas. With more rainfall predicted this week, more flash flooding is possible.

Officials with from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency met on Monday, May 1 with officials from Grand Tower, Illinois and the levee districts in Jackson County to conduct an assessment of the flooding situation along the Big Muddy and Mississippi rivers in western Jackson County.

At this time there appears to be no immediate threat of any levee failure.

Due to high demand, the county is not providing sandbags to private citizens at this time. The sandbagging operations being conducted by the county are for critical infrastructure only.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

