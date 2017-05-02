Leaders in Jackson Co. IL monitor conditions, restrict levee acc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Leaders in Jackson Co. IL monitor conditions, restrict levee access

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Devin Rubenacker) (Source: Devin Rubenacker)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Leaders in Jackson County are closely monitoring conditions across the county as up to two inches of additional rainfall are expected Wednesday through Thursday.

Jackson County Chairman John S. Rendleman has signed a Proclamation of Disaster in Jackson County, Illinois on Tuesday, May 2.

Access to the Big Muddy and Mississippi levees is now restricted to levee commission personnel as of Wednesday, May 3.

According to Supervisor Sergeant Kris Taylor with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Big Muddy River is closed to all recreational boating, fishing, cruising, etc. until further notice.

Heavy rainfall this past weekend has resulted in widespread flooding and damage to roadways. Near record forecasts for both the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers will likely worsen in some areas. With more rainfall predicted this week, more flash flooding is possible.

Officials with from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency met on Monday, May 1 with officials from Grand Tower, Illinois and the levee districts in Jackson County to conduct an assessment of the flooding situation along the Big Muddy and Mississippi rivers in western Jackson County.

At this time there appears to be no immediate threat of any levee failure.

Due to high demand, the county is not providing sandbags to private citizens at this time. The sandbagging operations being conducted by the county are for critical infrastructure only.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Does It Work: Blue Apron

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:54:51 GMT

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

    Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?  

  • Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Tips to stay safe around flood waters

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:12:16 GMT
    (Source: Brian Jamieson)(Source: Brian Jamieson)

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

    The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems. 

  • Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:03:38 GMT
    (Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)(Source: Coin-Op Cantina/Facebook)

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament  on Thursday, May 4. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Toddler found dead in home with 'deplorable conditions'

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:56:45 GMT

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

    Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.

  • Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Cyclist captures terrifying encounter with truck driver

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:51:37 GMT

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

    A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

  • Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:29:49 GMT

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

    Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.

Powered by Frankly