Crash on I-57 in Williamson Co. slowing traffic

Traffic is moving slow on Interstate 57 in Williamson County right now.

This is in the northbound lanes.

According to Trooper Joey Watson with Illinois State Police, an 18-wheeler went in the median over the weekend at mile marker 60.

A towing company tried to remove it then, but the truck turned on its side.

Crews are back on the scene today trying to remove it.

Traffic is moving slow.

