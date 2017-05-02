Malden students organize drive to help flood victims

Students in Malden are working together to help those affected by Spring Flood '17.

According to Malden R-1 Superintendent Kenneth Cook, the Malden Junior and Senior Beta Club have organized a drive to collect canned goods, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products to benefit the people of Van Buren.

They will be set up in the parking lot of Malden's Wal Mart at noon on May 2.

The group will be on site until 7 p.m.

The drive will continue until Friday.

