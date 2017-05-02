Volunteers show up to help sand bag in Butler Co., MO

Poplar Bluff community members along with the National Guard come together to sand bag flooded areas.

Crews in Poplar Bluff, MO are preparing for the next round of flood waters.

The community along with the National Guard increased one levee by about two feet on Tuesday, May 2.

The sandbags added about an additional three more feet to the south levee as well.

National Guard crews arrived during the night on Monday and started the reinforcement efforts.

So many volunteers showed up on Tuesday that Army Officers didn't see a need to call for more soldiers.

With more rain on the way, the Emergency Management Director Robbie Myers said he hopes this reinforcement is the answer to keep the water away from homes and businesses.

"Going from town to town you're going to find a national guard unit in most towns and generally the reception that we receive is that we're extremely supported," Myers said. "So to see this kind of response to see these guys coming out here with the same ideas, the same goals in mind its really impressive and we really enjoy what we do when we see things like this."

Officials with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency asked for help filling sandbags earlier in the week.

Volunteers were asked to meet at noon at Robertson Contractors, Inc. That's near Mills Iron Supply at 67 and 63 Highway.

Once the bags are filled, volunteers were needed to help transport the sandbags.

Volunteers that are available to transport them are asked to meet at Robertson Contractors, Inc. at 2 p.m.

