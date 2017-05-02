Volunteers needed in Butler Co., MO for sandbagging

Officials with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency are asking for help filling sandbags.

Volunteers are asked to meet at noon at Robinson Construction. That's near Mills Iron Supply at 67 and 63 Highway.

Once the bags are filled, volunteers are needed to help transport the sandbags.

Volunteers that are available to transport them are asked to meet at Robinson Construction at 2 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.