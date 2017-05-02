Pizza delivery driver robbed in Cape Girardeau

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating an apparent armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 1, in the 400 block of South Benton Street.

According to Patrolman Rich McCall, the driver said he was delivering a pizza to the home when four men approached him and told him to raise his hands.

The victim told officers that one of the men put something, which he believed to be a handgun, to his head.

The men got away with the pizza and some cash, according to McCall.

The driver was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 573-335-6621.

