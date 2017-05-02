St. Louis foster mother charged with boy's fatal beating

Emergency crews are working to get two people out of a home in northern Scott County.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
When the community comes together to help in times of need, you really get to see the power of good work. That is certainly true for the Prodigy Leadership Academy.
The police and fire department phone numbers returned to the old, pre-flood numbers on Tuesday, May 2; however, 911 is still out.
Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker declared a State of Disaster on Tuesday, May 2.
