Attorney accused of stealing from clients pleads not guilty

A McCracken County, Kentucky attorney is facing theft charges after allegedly not paying settlement fees to his clients.

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky personal injury lawyer accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients has pleaded not guilty.

The Paducah Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2pATeDg ) that 43-year-old James Grant King entered the plea Monday in response to three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more, in two separate cases.

The investigation showed that in February of 2016, King was hired to represent a couple who had been involved in an accident.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the charges follow a months-long investigation, after a couple said King failed to pay them money collected from an accident settlement. He was arrested Thursday on two counts, with the third charge filed Friday after another victim came forward.

Detective Matt Carter says the department has since received more calls from potential victims.

King has previously pleaded guilty to several DUIs.

