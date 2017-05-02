2nd person identified who died in flooding in Butler Co., MO

Two people have died as a result of Spring Flood '17.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call about a vehicle found in a ditch off of Highway 53 around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

According to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore, Kevin Compton, 60, of Poplar Bluff was found inside that truck.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs said Compton's truck was swept off the road on Highway 53 near County Road 618.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he drowned.

According to Moore, the second person was 69-year-old Barbara Smithson of Harviell, Mo.

He said she was found dead on Tuesday morning just outside of Harviell on County Road 153 inside her vehicle.

He said both vehicles were swept off the road by flood water.

The coroner is urging people to stay out of flood waters.

