2 killed in Butler County as a result of flooding

Two people have died as a result of Spring Flood '17.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a call about a vehicle found in a ditch off of Highway 53 around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

According to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore, Kevin Compton, 60, of Poplar Bluff was found inside that truck.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs said Compton's truck was swept off the road on Highway 53 near County Road 618.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he drowned.

Moore said a second person was found this morning. Crews are still responding to the scene, but Moore confirmed it is a flood-related death.

