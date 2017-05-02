U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expands floodfight in Missouri

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been deployed to southeast Missouri as part of Phase II floodfight activities.

According to Jim Pogue with the Public Affairs Office, 22 field personnel from the Memphis District were deployed on Tuesday, May 2.

Members of the group will be conducting patrols from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. every day. Those patrols will include checking the condition of levees and other flood protection structures.

Pogue said another 10 employees at the USACE Emergency Operations Center at the District Headquarters office in Memphis are helping to support the field personnel.

100,000 sandbags were given to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency to use in the upper St. Francis River basin. Another 100,000 additional sandbags and eight portable pumps are being prepositioned at the USACE Area Office in Caruthersville, according to Pogue.

Two portable pumps were loaned to leaders in Alexander County, Illinois and another two pumps were loaned to officials in Dyer County, Tennessee in preparation of possible flooding.

