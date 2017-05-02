MoDOT to begin repairs on Highway T near Wappapello Lake

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Hwy T near Wappapello Lake has been washed away by overflow water coming from the dam.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to work to repair the road when the discharge levels from the gate allows them which officials say will most likely be after Memorial Day.

The highway is located under the dam at Wappapello Lake and was washed away by water coming over the spillway.

Workers anticipate the contractor completing work during 2017.

