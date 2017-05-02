Highway T near Wappapello Lake washed away by overflow water

Highway T washed out the evening of Monday, May 2. (Source: Allen-Tammy Hull)

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Hwy T near Wappapello Lake has been washed away by overflow water coming from the dam.

The highway is located under the dam at Wappapello Lake and has been washed away by water coming over the spillway.

