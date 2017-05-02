Highway T near Lake Wappapello reopens after Spring Flood '17

Highway T washed out the evening of Monday, May 2. (Source: Allen-Tammy Hull)

Highway T in Wayne County near Lake Wappapello is back open after a portion was washed out during Spring Flood '17.

It reopened to traffic on June 21.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation started repairs on June 6.

A portion of the road was washed away by overflow water coming from the dam on May 2.

Six companies put in bids to repair the road. The contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors out of Poplar Bluff for $638,240.

This video of the reconstructed road was taken by Trevor Totten.

