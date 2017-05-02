Highway T near Lake Wappapello reopens after Spring Flood '17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Highway T near Lake Wappapello reopens after Spring Flood '17

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: MoDOT Southeast District Facebook) (Source: MoDOT Southeast District Facebook)
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
(Source: Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook) (Source: Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook)
Highway T washed out the evening of Monday, May 2. (Source: Allen-Tammy Hull) Highway T washed out the evening of Monday, May 2. (Source: Allen-Tammy Hull)
LAKE WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) -

Highway T in Wayne County near Lake Wappapello is back open after a portion was washed out during Spring Flood '17.

It reopened to traffic on June 21.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation started repairs on June 6.

A portion of the road was washed away by overflow water coming from the dam on May 2.

Six companies put in bids to repair the road. The contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors out of Poplar Bluff for $638,240.

This video of the reconstructed road was taken by Trevor Totten.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:53 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:28 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly