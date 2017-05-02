May 3 celebrity birthdays

He was the frontman for the Four Seasons who are known for the hits: Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry and Rag Doll. In the 1970's he scored a pair of number one solo hits with My Eyes Adored You and the theme song from the movie Grease. Rock 'n roll hall of famer Frankie Valli is 83 today.

This Grammy winning singer-songwriter had a string of hits in the early 1980's which included: Ride Like the Wind, Sailing and Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do). Christopher Cross is 66 today.

He's a country singer who broke onto the scene in 2006. Over the next ten years he would top the country charts with hits like: Drink in My Hand, Springsteen and Record Year. Eric Church is 40 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Joan Harris on the AMC series Mad Men. Christina Hendricks is 42 today.

