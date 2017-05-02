Kevil, KY man arrested for attempting to solicit sex from young girl

A Kevil, Kentucky man is behind bars facing felony charges for allegedly soliciting a young girl for sex.

On Wednesday, April 26, a 13-year-old female received a message from an older male and reported the message to her parents. The activity was reported to sheriff’s department and detectives took over the conversations.

As the investigation continued the male subject was identified as Matthew Pool, 27, of Kevil.

Conversations continued, involving topics like Pool asking who he believed was the young girl to sneak out of her house to see him. He also requested inappropriate photos of the female.

On Monday, May 1, detectives, who were posing as the 13 year old, agreed to meet Pool at his request. Detectives posing as the young girl claimed to be staying at a friend’s house near the mall area and agreed to sneak out to meet Pool in the parking lot. Detectives were conducting surveillance on the parking lot and pulled up and took Pool into custody without incident. Wedged between his seat was a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun, a quantity of marijuana, digital scales with residue, alcohol in a cooler and a Hydrocodone pill.

Pool was arrested is facing the following charges:

Unlawful Use Of Electronic Means Originating Or Received Within The Commonwealth To Induce A Minor To Engage In Sexual Or Other Prohibited Activities

Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession Of Controlled Substance 1st Degree

Possession Of Marijuana

He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

