Five things you need to know on 5/2

It's Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another cool start to the day in the Heartland, but not as cool as yesterday. With mostly sunny skies, temps are expected to rise in the upper 60s and mid 70s. It will be gusty at times, with winds reaching up to 15-20 mph. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect another cool down and another chance for rain tomorrow and Thursday.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

Ste. Genevieve levee breaches in same area as 2016: The North Levee in District II of Ste. Genevieve County has failed according to Emergency Management Director David Woods. According to the St. Mary Police Department's Facebook page U.S. 61 in St. Mary is closed. Woods said the levee breached in the same location as in 2016.

Cora Levee Floodgates closed; Rte. 3 to close between Jackson, Randolph Co., IL: If you use Route 3 between Jackson and Randolph County, Illinois, you'll need to find another route. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Cora Levee Floodgates closed on Monday, May 1. IDOT planned to close the floodgates on Tuesday, but decided to close them earlier.

7 seriously injured in crash on I-55 in Scott County, MO: A single vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri slowed traffic and injured seven people on I-55 near mile marker 78. All injuries were considered serious and all involved were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Major flooding in Doniphan, much of downtown under water: The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area. Sheriff Mike Barton said there are at least 20 businesses dealing with high water. This includes several banks, stores and more that may be total losses.

No shutdown - $1.1 trillion agreement shows Democrats' clout: Erasing the threat of a disruptive government shutdown, the White House and top lawmakers endorsed a $1.1 trillion spending bill Monday to carry the nation through September, an agreement underscoring that Democrats retain considerable clout in Donald Trump's turbulent presidency.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.