Shaw, Villar homer as Brewers beat Cardinals 7-5 in 10

H.S. Softball District Games Dist. 1 Caruthersville-8 South Pem-21 NMCC-14 Delta-1 North Pem.-8 Cooter-10 Dist. 2 Campbell-16 Gideon-6 Southland-13 Holcomb-0 Distr 3 Malden-16 Richland-0 Charleston-1 Dexter-16 Bernie-14 Bloomfield-0 Puxico-16 Risco-1
H.S. Softball District Games Dist. 1 Caruthersville-8 South Pem-21 NMCC-14 Delta-1 North Pem.-8 Cooter-10 Dist. 2 Campbell-16 Gideon-6 Southland-13 Holcomb-0 Distr 3 Malden-16 Richland-0 Charleston-1 Dexter-16 Bernie-14 Bloomfield-0 Puxico-16 Risco-1
Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.
Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.
Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.
Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.