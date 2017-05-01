Veteran Town Hall at SIUC

The Marion VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Town Hall on Tuesday, May 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be held on Southern Illinois University Carbondale's campus at the SIU Student Services Building, room 160.

The address is 1263 Lincoln Drive in Carbondale.

The Medical Center Director and Senior Leadership will be on hand to talk about veterans' issues and concerns.

Veterans, their family and caregivers, as well as members of the community are invited to attend. It will be an open, informal town hall meeting. The VA registration team will also be on hand to register any veteran who needs to enroll for VA services. This is not for student veterans only.

The event is for all veterans, those enrolled at SIU and those who are not.

For more information contact Todd Wright in the Marion VA Public Affairs office at 618-997-8241, via cell at 618-694-6717, or by email at vhamrnpublicaffairs@va.gov.

