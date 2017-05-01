Volunteers come together to sandbag in St. Mary

Dozens of people met in St. Mary, Missouri Thursday morning to help sandbag.

Sandbagging efforts will continue most of the day as volunteers work to save several homes from high water.

On May 4, a boat came in off of the Mississippi River to take some people out of St. Mary.

The North Levee in District II of Ste. Genevieve County failed on Monday, May 1, according to Emergency Management Director David Woods.

U.S. 61 in St. Mary remains closed.

Woods said the levee breached in the same location as in 2016.

Sonny Bader runs the bar and grill just feet from where the water sat.

Sand bags already line the back side of the building. He hopes the efforts pay off. In 2016, he wasn't so lucky.

"We can hold it out," Bader said. "The last time we had about 4-foot sand bags and it was holding and then it broke and all the water came in."

Bader said inches of water flooded the lower storage level in 2016, so before it gets worse, they plan to move a lot of that to higher ground.

Crews have been sandbagging in preparation for the rising river but after the levee failed, they don't know how it will affect them as the river might come in faster.

The staging area is at 782 3rd St. in Saint Mary at the city hall building.

Woods said they have tried to protect two houses in the way of the oncoming waters.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.