Ste. Genevieve Co. levee breaches in same area as 2016

The North Levee in District II of Ste. Genevieve County has failed, according to Emergency Management Director David Woods.

According to the St. Mary Police Department's Facebook page, U.S. 61 in St. Mary is closed.

Woods said the levee breached in the same location as in 2016.

He also said crews are sand bagging the area as of 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 1, but sand bags are running out.

St. Mary Police Chief Shawn Prass said they are needing volunteers to help sandbag on Tuesday. May 2 in St. Mary, Missouri.

Crews have been sandbagging in preparation for the rising river but after the levee failed, they don't know how it will affect them as the river might come in faster.

The staging area is at 782 3rd St. in Saint Mary at the city hall building.

Woods said they have tried to protect two houses in the way of the oncoming waters.

