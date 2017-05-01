Heartland sports scores from 5/1

Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

