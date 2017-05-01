Heartland sports scores from 5/1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 5/1

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
H.S. Softball District Games

Dist. 1

Caruthersville-8
South Pem-21

NMCC-14
Delta-1

North Pem.-8
Cooter-10

Dist. 2

Campbell-16
Gideon-6

Southland-13
Holcomb-0

Dist. 3

Malden-16
Richland-0

Charleston-1
Dexter-16

Bernie-14
Bloomfield-0

Puxico-16
Risco-1

Dist. 6

West. Co.-15
Arcadia Valley-0

Bismarck-16
Crystal City-1

Valle Catholic-16
St. Paul-1

H.S. Baseball

SEMO Conference Semifinal (Championship Bracket)

Cape Central-1
Sikeston-7

SEMO Conference Consolation Championship

Kennett-7
Jackson-8

Consolation Semifinal

Dexter-1
Sikeston-3

MLB

Milwaukee-7
St. Louis-6
Final 10

  • Heartland sports scores from 5/1

    Heartland sports scores from 5/1

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:55:52 GMT

