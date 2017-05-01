7 seriously injured in crash on I-55 in Scott County, MO

A single vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri slowed traffic and injured seven people on I-55 near mile marker 78.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:25 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

Sikeston, Mo resident Ratasha Isom, 29, was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition northbound when a tire blew out on the vehicle.

Isom lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned multiple times.

Six passengers were seriously injured along with Isom.

Those passengers were 29-year-old Thyonza Smith, one infant, and four children.

The two adults were not wearing seat belts.

All injuries were considered serious and all involved were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.