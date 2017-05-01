Single vehicle crash injures woman in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

On Monday, May 1 at 3 p.m., McCracken County Deputies responded to the intersection of Lebanon Church Road and Old US45. 

51-year-old Holly English of Paducah, Kentucky was driving a 2009 Cadillac Escalade east bound on Lebanon Church. 

English attempted to cross US45 when she did not see a vehicle traveling north bound on US45. 

That vehicle was a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country driven by 58-year-old Carol Shoulta of Paducah, Ky. 

Both vehicles collided and Shoulta was transported to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. 

