Anna Police ask for assistance identifying theft suspect

The Anna Police Department would like the public's assistance with identifying a subject in regards to a theft at Anna, Illinois Walmart.

Officials said on March 11, 2016 a female subject exited the store without paying for merchandise.

While in the store the female subject opened a merchandise box and tried to return the opened box for cash.

Walmart employees told the female subject she could not get a cash refund without the receipt, so she walked out of the store with the merchandise without offering payment. Other item were taken too.

Walmart reported a loss of $119.

If you have any information, please contact the Anna Police Department 618-833-8571, ext 1503.

