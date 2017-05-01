Governor Greitens assists flood preparations in Eureka, MO

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will assist with flood preparation in Eureka, Missouri during the evening hours of Monday, May 1.

The Governor will be packing and stacking sandbags with first responders and volunteers.

Governor Greitens will begin helping at 6:15 p.m. at 131 South Central.

