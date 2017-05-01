Relief efforts underway in Carter Co., MO

Relief efforts continue in Van Buren and Carter County after Spring Flood '17.

Emergency officials said there were more than 50 water rescues and around 180 were damaged as a result of the flood.

According to Carter County EMA Director Curt Majors, 38 businesses were also impacted, more than half of them destroyed.

Sheriff Richard Stephens said county leaders are working with Centurytel to get phoneline and internet services restored.

Presiding Carter County Commissioner Donald Black is working to restore all county offices, according to Stephens.

Anyone who needs food, water, clothing, or other supplies should go to the Van Buren Community Center.

Stephens said those who want to volunteer should check in at the Van Buren school pavilion.

The sheriff's office is operating out of the blue Mobile Command Center at the school in Van Buren. If you need them, you can call 573-621-0192 or 417-250-0139.

If you're looking for general information, you should not call the command center. Instead, just go to the command center with questions so that the phone lines don't get overloaded.

When water is restored, people in Van Buren will need to boil their water until further notice.

Donations

Carter County EMA Director Curt Majors said they need the following in donations:

Cleaning supplies

Hygiene items

Bottled water

Donations should be sent to Assembly of God in Van Buren.

Majors said a donation account is set up with Southern Bank of Van Buren or any branch under the name "Van Buren area disaster relief fund."

He said volunteers should check in at the high school and bring boots, gloves and eye protection.

Damage to The Landing

The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri is one of many buildings devastated by the floodwaters of the Current River.



The entire first and second floor sustained major damage from the water.



Dozens of rooms have major water damage including guest rooms, the dining room, lobby, kitchen, the restaurant to name a few.



The deck around the front part of The Landing has crippling damage, as much of it broke off and some parts floated downstream.



Many items were moved before the flooding rose and they were able to save things like bedding, tv's, appliances and more.



Water is still flooding the first floor rooms and water covers the bottom half of them as of 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1.



The Landing also sustained structural damage as floor buckled and other areas such as stairs are beyond repair.



Tom Bedell, the owner of The Landing, tells us it's going to be a while before they can reopen as they are just now starting to see some of the major damage.



Bedell said they will assess the damage and need to clean up all the rooms affected. Some areas will need to be rebuilt, drywall replaced, electrical lines replaced and other areas fixed.



They hope to reopen the facility after repairing everything as early as two months.

