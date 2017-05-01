Major water damage hits The Landing in Van Buren, MO

The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri is one of many buildings devastated by the floodwaters of the Current River.



The entire first and second floor sustained major damage from the water.



Dozens of rooms have major water damage including guest rooms, the dining room, lobby, kitchen, the restaurant to name a few.



The deck around the front part of The Landing has crippling damage, as much of it broke off and some parts floated downstream.



Many items were moved before the flooding rose and they were able to save things like bedding, tv's, appliances and more.



Water is still flooding the first floor rooms and water covers the bottom half of them as of 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1.



The Landing also sustained structural damage as floor buckled and other areas such as stairs are beyond repair.



Tom Bedell, owner of The Landing, tells us it's going to be a while before they can reopen as they are just now starting to see some of the major damage.



Bedell said they will assess the damage and need to clean up all the rooms affected. Some areas will need rebuilt, drywall replaced, electrical lines replaced and other areas fixed.



They hope to reopen the facility after repairing everything as early as a two months.

