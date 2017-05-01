Businesses sandbagging in Harrisburg, IL

Businesses were sandbagging on Monday, May 1 to ward off the flood waters in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The water is dangerously high in some areas, but most of the main roads are clear.

Many of the business owners were nervous about how the rain was going to affect their customers and business.

The owners said they are happy with the city of Harrisburg and everything they are doing with the drainage pumps to lessen the damage of the flooding.

One business has a free service to drop off prescriptions to people who are not able to come in.

One of the main roads, Commercial Street, was clear of water but the establishments were not. The brick and mortar companies used plastic wrapped sand bags to keep any unwanted water out.

At one point a car was carried off into high waters. The driver, an elderly man, was rescued and is ok.

