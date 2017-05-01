5 suspects accused of damaging a football field in Weakley County

Investigator Marty Plunk from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department obtained confessions from three of five people believed responsible for taking a golf cart and damaging the Dresden High School Football Field.

Police report that sometime on Friday night on April 28, individuals entered a room next to the field house at the high shool football field and took a golf cart.

The golf cart was driven in circles on the football field and then run into a creek full of water destroying the cart.

It was valued at 1500.00. Doors on the field house were rammed by the cart causing 1000.00 in damage. It is estimated that there is about 500.00 damage to the field.

On Monday, May 1, Investigator Plunk obtained confessions from three of the five people involved. Of the five suspects in the vandalism three are juveniles and two are over 18. Four of the five are dresden high students

Officials at the school have decided not to charge the suspects, but to handle the incident in house based on school policies.

