Low-interest loans available for small businesses impacted by flooding

Small business owners in Missouri who were impacted by flooding April 29-30 have access to loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration to try and rebuild.

The low-interest disaster loans can be used to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, inventory, and business assets.

Governor Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency on Saturday, April 29.

You can get more information about SBA loans online.

