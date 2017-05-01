Benefit concert to raise funds for Cape Girardeau PD K-9 unit

“Sounds for Hounds,” a benefit concert to raise funds for the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K-9 Unit, will be held Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Concert Hall at the Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

Entertainment will be provided by the Missouri Arts Council’s Individual Artist for 2017 Jerry Ford, his orchestra and friends featuring Dr. Andrew Moore, Steve Schaffner, Tina Trickey, Brodrick Twiggs and Bruce Zimmerman.

They will perform a variety of musical styles including a military salute to service members.

Todd Richards, Sports Director for KFVS-12 Heartland News, will be the MC for the night.

Both Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9s will be retiring soon, Reno this spring and Schupo in 2018.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is currently undergoing a fundraising campaign to pay for replacement dogs as this cost is not funded by the general revenue.

We plan on not just continuing the proud tradition of our K-9 unit but also strengthening it with the inclusion of two additional K-9s.

By expanding the K-9 unit to four certified police K-9s, it will allow a police K-9 to be assigned to each platoon ensuring a police K-9 is available and on duty around the clock.

Tickets for the benefit concert are $12.50 per person and are available now at the River Campus Box Office.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the River Campus Box Office at 573-651-2265 or online at rivercampus.org.

To make a donation to the K-9 Unit, checks should be made payable to the “Cape Girardeau Public Safety Foundation” and mailed to the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 40 South Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

For additional information contact:

Sgt. Rick Schmidt

573-335-6621, Extension 1129

rschmidt@cityofcape.org

More information will be posted to www.cityofcape.org/soundsforhounds as it becomes available.

