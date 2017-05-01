Crash in Murray, KY sends woman and children to the hospital

A crash in Murray, Kentucky resulted in injuries after a power outage struck that section of town.

On Saturday, April 29, the Murray Police Department responded to a vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of 12th and Main Street.

During the time of the accident there was a power outage to a section of Murray, Ky including the intersection at 12th and Main Street and a 4-way stop sign had been put in place by the state road department.

A black Nissan driven by Alisha Doughty, 32, of Murray, Ky was traveling northbound through the intersection.

The other vehicle involved was a maroon Ford driven by Steven George, 66, also of Murray, Ky.

George was headed eastbound on Main Street and began moving through the intersection. Doughty’s vehicle struck the passenger side of George’s vehicle.

Doughty and two children that were in the vehicle as well were transported to an area hospital by EMS for possible injuries.

Both vehicles were inoperable and had to be towed from the scene.

