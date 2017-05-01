Cora Levee Floodgates open, Route 3 reopened after cleaning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cora Levee Floodgates open, Route 3 reopened after cleaning

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Crews opened the flood gate on May 12. (Source: Bill Allen, KFVS) Crews opened the flood gate on May 12. (Source: Bill Allen, KFVS)
Crews worked to put the flood gate up on May 1. (Source: Carly O'Keefe/KFVS) Crews worked to put the flood gate up on May 1. (Source: Carly O'Keefe/KFVS)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.

Route 3 between Jackson and Randolph Counties has been reopened as of 2:30 p.m. after crews worked to clean the mud and debris off the road.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Cora Levee Floodgates closed on Monday, May 1.

Drivers on Route 3 are asked to use caution as the road may be slick.

