Cora Levee Floodgates open, Route 3 remains closed for cleaning

Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.

Route 3 between Jackson and Randolph Counties will remain closed until the afternoon as crews work to clean the mud and debris off the road.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Cora Levee Floodgates closed on Monday, May 1.

Once Route 3 opens, drivers are asked to use caution as the road may be slick.

