Cora Levee Floodgates open, Route 3 remains closed for cleaning

Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of a Bell City man following a Thursday afternoon dispute between neighbors.
A Patterson man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
Spring Flood '17 ravaged the city of Van Buren.
Crews opened the Cora Levee Floodgates on Friday, May 12.
A Saline County jury has convicted a Saline County doctor in the case accusing him of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.
