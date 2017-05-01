Cora Levee Floodgates closed; Rte. 3 to close between Jackson, Randolph Co., IL

If you use Route 3 between Jackson and Randolph County, Illinois, you'll need to find another route.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Cora Levee Floodgates closed on Monday, May 1.

IDOT planned to close the floodgates on Tuesday, but decided to close them earlier.

This means Route 3 will be closed, starting at 4 p.m., between Jackson and Randolph Counties. This is a big deal for those who commute to work at Menard Correctional Center and other facilities in Chester, Ill.

IDOT said around 2,300 vehicles come through the area every day and now they have quite a detour, one that adds about 17 miles to their trip to and from work.

Now that the Cora Levee gate is up, levee commissioners say it'll be in place for a while.

"Right now it's supposed to crest Friday, but I don't know what it's going to do, how quick it's going to go down," said Carl Heins, levee district chairman. "It'll probably be here at least a week. We have had it here two to three months a couple times."

According to IDOT, drivers traveling Route 3 between IL 151 and Chester, Ill. that the route will be closed due to high water from the Mississippi River flooding. Warning and detour signs are in place.

The road will be closed until the flood waters recede from the area.

The floodgate closure is due to the Mississippi River flooding forecast.

According to Randolph County EMA Public Information Officer Larry Willis, the Evansville sewage pump was inundated and shut down around 8 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Willis said there were several minor slides on the Mississippi River levee at Kaskaskia Island and Prairie du Rocher, but Willis said it's "nothing out of the ordinary."

County leaders do not expect the Chester Bridge to be closed for the forseeable future as the current projection is for the Mississippi to crest at Chester at 43.5 feet May 4-5. The bridge usually doesn't close until the river reaches 45 feet.

Inmates from the Du Quoin Boot Camp program are working to help to fight the flooding in Cora as well.

They are putting up sandbags at the now-closed floodgates.

The crew of roughly 20 worked for four hours helping close off the dam.

Officer Darin Pulley said the crew will also be helping out in Grand Tower on Tuesday, May 2.

"Any flood type, storm damage, tornado, we do clean up, sand bagging," Pulley said. "Whatever it takes you know to help the community out, they don't mind getting out and working."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.