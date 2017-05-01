Murphysboro, IL prepares for expected flooding, road closings

The National Weather Service predicts the Big Muddy River at Murphysboro, Illinois will crest at 40 feet on Thursday, May 4 at 7 a.m.

This is slightly below the record set in 2011 of 40.5 feet.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency met on Monday, May 1 with officials from Grand Tower and the levee districts in Jackson County to assess the flooding situation along the Big Muddy and Mississippi Rivers in western Jackson County.

At this time, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reports there appears to be no immediate threat of any levee failure. Current river stage forecasts predict the Big Muddy River at Murphysboro will crest early on Thursday morning at 40 feet; however, the current lower levels on the Mississippi River are helping drain the Big Muddy River downstream from Murphysboro.

In reviewing records from flooding in 2011 the City of Murphysboro expects the following roads will be closed as water rises.

Plum Street,

Watson Road

the area near 23rd and Lindall

portions of South 3rd

4Nl and streets

portions of Shoemaker drive from .5 N and bridge street to the 1 200 block of Shoemaker

Stephen Drive

Tony Drive

the old 13 Bridge over the Big Muddy River

Nichole Cartmell with KFVS brings you more information about the Big Muddy River. Check it out here.

Residents are asked to avoid these areas if possible, and to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Furthermore, Murphysboro Emergency Management officials are working with County Emergency Management Officials to make sure city infrastructure is protected, and working with the American Red Cross to help provide emergency shelter for those residents who are relocated due to the predicted high water.

Anyone with concerns regarding the upcoming flooding can contact the Jackson County Emergency Management, Murphysboro Police Department or the American Red Cross at the contact numbers listed below.

Residents may also access updated flooding information at the City of Murphysboro's website by clicking here and looking under the heading "Big Muddy River Flooding."

Jackson County Emergency Management: 618-684-3137

Murphysboro Emergency Management: 618-687-2023

Murphysboro Police Department: 618-684-2121

American Red Cross: 314-516-2800

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.